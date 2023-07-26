China, Vietnam launch joint action to crack down on illegal entries, exits

(ECNS) -- China and Vietnam initiated a joint action to crack down on illegal entries and exits on Wednesday.

Chi Jingyang, director of the Immigration Inspection and Management Department, National Immigration Administration (NIA), stressed that both countries will strengthen mutual trust and communication and information exchange, and extend joint practical cooperation on cracking down on illegal entries and exits to maintain cross-border security and stability.

According to the NIA, China has increasingly closed personnel and economic and trade exchanges with the world, especially neighboring countries. Outlaws take advantage of the frequent economic and social activities in the border areas and the sharp increase of people and vehicles entering and leaving China through its southwest borders, causing rampant entry and exit crimes.

In order to enhance cooperation with the law enforcement department of Vietnam, the NIA and the public security department of Vietnam signed a joint action plan against illegal entry and exit activities. Both sides agreed to cooperate on information exchange, personnel identity verification, repatriation of illegal immigrants, joint law enforcement and case handling, arrest, border control and other aspects, severely crack down on and deter the cross-border smuggling gangs, and safeguard the order of entry and exit management between China and Vietnam.