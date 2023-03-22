Envoys from 26 countries and regions visit Chongqing, praise its development

(ECNS) -- Diplomatic envoys from 26 European, Asian, and African countries and regions visited Chongqing during March 20 through 22, focusing on the construction of the economic circle in Chengdu-Chongqing region and the new western land-sea corridor and cooperation with Chongqing in various fields.

They visited Chongqing Planning Exhibition Gallery, the Inland International Logistics Hub, and Chongqing Central Railway Container Terminal to learn about the city’s development planning and the construction of the city as a land-sea-air national logistics hub.

“It is impressive to witness China-Europe freight trains leaving here for Germany,” Algerian Ambassador to China Hassane Rabehi said so while seeing a China-Europe freight train loaded with electronics, mechanical parts and daily necessities leave Chongqing Central Railway Container Terminal.

Selim Belortaja, Albanian Ambassador to China, said China-Europe freight trains make transportation cheaper, faster and safer. Countries along these routes have benefited a lot from China-Europe trains and economic and trade exchanges have been promoted as well.

Chongqing is one of the most important industrial cities in China, with obvious advantages in automobile, motorcycle, electronic information and other industries. We hope to cooperate with Chongqing in these areas, the ambassador added.

Special Representative of the Chinese Government on European Affairs Wu Hongbo said the visit allows diplomatic envoys to know Chongqing better and will help promote cooperation with different countries in various areas.