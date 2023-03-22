LINE

Hong Kong-Changsha high-speed railway to open on April 1

2023-03-22

(ECNS) -- Passengers can get to Hong Kong from Changsha, central China’s Hunan Province, through high-speed railway starting from next month as the Hong Kong section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong high-speed railway is to operate from April 1.

China Railway said it would gradually increase another 62 cross-border high-speed trains on the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong high-speed route, including 40 from the West Kowloon Station to destinations in Guangdong and 22 to cities outside Guangdong.

At that time, the daily train frequency of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong high-speed line will be increased from 102 to pre-pandemic levels of 164.

Advance ticket sales of the 62 newly-added cross-border trains will start on March 23.

