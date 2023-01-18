Daily inbound, outbound trips to triple year-on-year during Spring Festival

(ECNS) -- The average daily number of inbound and outbound trips during the 2023 Spring Festival will triple year-on-year to 600,000, accounting for 32.7 percent of that of 2019, said the National Immigration Administration (NIA) on Wednesday.

Inbound and outbound passenger flows of large international airports like Beijing Capital International Airport, Shanghai Pudong International Airport, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport and Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport are generally stable, the NIA said.

Similar passenger flow at large land ports near Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions will continue to grow. The peak passenger flow is expected to occur on Jan. 20, 25, 26 and 27.

The average daily amount of customs clearance at Gongbei and Qingmao ports in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, is expected to reach 277,000 and 57,000 items respectively, and that at FutianPort in Shenzhen will hit 42,000.

The NIA said travelers can call the 12367service hotline or ask the immigration management police on duty for help if they have any problem during customs clearance.