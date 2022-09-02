Shandong launches new air cargo route to Belgium

Yantai Penglai International Airport launches new air cargo route to Belgium’s Liege, Sept. 2, 2022. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- A plane loaded with commodities heading for Belgium’s Liege took off from the Yantai Penglai International Airport in East China's Shandong Province on Thursday, marking the official operation of the new air cargo route.

The Flight MU7195, operated by China Eastern Airlines, shuttles between Yantai and Liege three times a week, with about 12 hours each way.

The Yantai Penglai International Airport has opened two airlines to Osaka and Seoul this year and resumed the flight to Milan.

As the third largest city of Belgium, Liege is famous in Europe for its cross-border e-commerce business. Liege Airport is the largest airport in Belgium as well as the biggest logistics sorting center in Europe.