Xi to address gathering marking CPC's 100th birthday

The CPC Central Committee holds a news conference on celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC on Tuesday. Here are the highlights:

A series of events will be held to celebrate the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, including a grand celebration at which General Secretary Xi Jinping will make an important speech, said Wang Xiaohui, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee.

-President Xi will deliver a speech at a grand gathering to mark CPC's 100th birthday

-Party history education, commemoration ceremony, award ceremonies among planned celebrations

-Celebrations to also include Party history exhibits, gala performance and seminars

As of the end of 2019, the Communist Party of China has 4.68 million primary-level organizations with a total of 91.91 million members, said Fu Xingguo, deputy head of the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee.