Multiple people killed in mass shooting in U.S. Colorado

2021-03-23 10:19:07Xinhua Editor : Cheng Zizhuo

Multiple people, including one police officer, were killed in a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, the United States, police said on Monday.

Boulder Police Department Commander Kerry Yamaguchi said in a news conference that a person of interest is in custody and there is no ongoing public threat.

He said that the person, injured in the incident, is currently being treated.

Law enforcement officials did not confirm the number of deaths in the shooting, but some local news outlets said earlier that at least six people were killed at a supermarket in the mass shooting.

