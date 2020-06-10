Hong Kong police arrest 53 people amid renewed violence

A total of 53 people were arrested for unlawful assembly and participating in an unauthorized assembly in Hong Kong's Central district on Tuesday evening, according to local police.

"A large group of protesters gathered in Central last night. They blocked roads repeatedly and behaved in a disorderly manner," police said in a statement on early Wednesday.

The police took dispersal action and directed protesters to leave the carriageways, some protesters ignored the warnings from police and blocked roads again.

Authorities noted that the dispersal operation involved the minimum use of force, including pepper ball guns and pepper spray to stop the unlawful behavior.