CPC leadership holds symposium to solicit advice from non-CPC personages on economic work

The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a symposium at Zhongnanhai in Beijing on July 24 to solicit opinions and suggestions from the central committees of non-CPC political parties, the chairperson of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC), and representatives of personages without party affiliation, on the country's current economic situation and economic work for the second half of the year.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the symposium and delivered an important speech. He stressed that to do a good job in economic work in the second half, it is necessary to adhere to the general principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability, fully and faithfully apply the new development philosophy on all fronts, and move faster to create a new pattern of development.

He urged efforts to better coordinate the domestic and international imperatives, ensure both development and security, stay committed to deepening reform and opening up, accelerate the transition from old growth drivers to new ones, effectively implement a more proactive fiscal policy and an appropriately accommodative monetary policy, make full use of existing policy measures, and roll out pragmatic and effective incremental policies in a timely manner.

Work should also be done to step up counter-cyclical adjustments, expand domestic demand, optimize supply, effectively ensure and improve people's livelihoods, enhance development momentum, unleash social vitality, and promote innovation-driven, high-quality and sound economic development, so as to get off to a good start in the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), he said.

Li Qiang, Wang Huning, Cai Qi and Ding Xuexiang, who are members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the symposium. Entrusted by the CPC Central Committee, Li Qiang briefed the participants on the economic performance in the first half of this year, and shared considerations regarding economic work for the second half.

At the symposium, those who delivered remarks included Zheng Jianbang, chairman of the Central Committee of the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang; Ding Zhongli, chairman of the Central Committee of the China Democratic League; Hao Mingjin, chairman of the Central Committee of the China National Democratic Construction Association; Cai Dafeng, chairman of the Central Committee of the China Association for Promoting Democracy; He Wei, chairman of the Central Committee of the Chinese Peasants and Workers Democratic Party; Jiang Zuojun, chairman of the Central Committee of the China Zhi Gong Party; Wu Weihua, chairman of the Central Committee of the Jiusan Society; Su Hui, chairwoman of the Central Committee of the Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League; Gao Yunlong, chairman of the ACFIC; and Shao Feng, a representative of personages without party affiliation.

The participants expressed full agreement with the CPC Central Committee's assessment of the current economic situation and its planning for economic work in the second half of the year. They put forward opinions and suggestions on fostering and strengthening new growth drivers; promoting the integrated development of innovation and industrial chains; improving standards and systems for industrial applications of smart economy; coordinating efforts across economic, social, and cultural development to create synergies; stabilizing employment for key groups; strengthening basic research; implementing plans to expand consumption with greater precision; further expanding effective investment; steadily advancing high-standard opening up; and enhancing counter-cyclical adjustments.

After listening attentively to their remarks, Xi said that in the first half of this year, under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee, all regions and departments stepped up efforts and took proactive measures to effectively navigate domestic and external risks and challenges. China's economy has pressed ahead under pressure and advanced toward new and higher-quality growth, demonstrating strong resilience and vitality, he said.

Noting that China's economy still faces certain difficulties and challenges, Xi said it is imperative to strengthen confidence, tackle these headwinds, and promote steady and sustained progress in high-quality development. In the second half of the year, China should boost the effectiveness of macro policies and focus on the following key tasks: tapping the potential of domestic demand, promoting the deep integration of scientific and technological innovation with industrial innovation, comprehensively deepening reform, expanding high-standard opening up, effectively safeguarding and improving people's livelihoods, and continuing to defuse risks in key areas, he said.

Xi pointed out that in the first half of the year, the central committees of the non-CPC political parties, the ACFIC, and personages without party affiliation resolutely implemented the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee, actively served the country's overall interests, offered suggestions and proposals on key issues in economic and social development, and provided valuable input for the Party and the government in making sound decisions. On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, Xi expressed sincere appreciation to them.

Xi put forward three expectations for the non-CPC political parties, the ACFIC, and personages without party affiliation. First, they should align their thinking and actions with the CPC Central Committee's analysis and assessment of the current economic situation as well as its decisions and arrangements on economic work, strengthen confidence in development, and make concerted efforts toward realizing this year's goals and tasks for economic and social development. Second, they should actively fulfill their duties and responsibilities and put forward targeted suggestions based on in-depth research, thereby contributing their wisdom and strength to promoting the steady and sound development of the economy. Third, they are expected to continue to strengthen ideological and political guidance for their members and the people they are connected with, guide them in studying and understanding the Party's innovative theories, continuously enhance their political, ideological, theoretical and emotional identification with the leadership of the CPC and socialism with Chinese characteristics, and foster a favorable environment for high-quality development.

Liu Guozhong, Li Ganjie, He Lifeng, Zhang Guoqing, Wu Zhenglong, and leading officials of relevant departments of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council attended the meeting.

Prominent non-CPC figures who also attended the meeting included Shao Hong, He Baoxiang, Wang Guangqian, Qin Boyong, Zhu Yongxin, Yang Zhen, Zhang Endi, Fang Guanghua and Zhang Bin.