China issues guideline to boost energy conservation, carbon reduction

China released a guideline on Wednesday outlining arrangements to advance the country's energy conservation and carbon reduction efforts.

The document, jointly issued by the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council, stressed the need for coordinated efforts in advancing energy conservation and carbon reduction while driving industrial upgrading.

Efforts will be made to promote energy-saving, low-carbon and clean production technologies, equipment and products, and to support the application of digital, smart and green technologies to upgrade traditional industries, according to the guideline.

China will work to peak coal and oil consumption, vigorously develop non-fossil energy and new forms of energy storage, and accelerate the building of a new power system, the document said.

It also outlined plans to advance energy conservation and carbon reduction across sectors including industry, construction, transportation, digital infrastructure and public institutions, while strengthening oversight and management of such efforts.