China-Vietnam Ties: From student to scholar: A Vietnamese teacher's China journey reflects closer educational cooperation

During their talks on Wednesday, top leaders from China and Vietnam agreed to strengthen collaboration across various fields, including youth exchange. A Vietnamese student who came to China nearly two decades ago is now shaping the next generation of engineers here. Her story offers a vivid example of how education cooperation between the two neighbors is turning into lasting people-to-people connections. Yang Jinghao has the story.

She once conducted experiments here herself. Today, she's guiding others.

Hailing from Vietnam, Le Thi Quynh Xuan is now a professor at Kunming University of Science and Technology – training the next generation of engineers.

"Look at this solution – it has this color, while the standard one should look like this. So what does that mean?"

Back in 2007, Le arrived in southwest China's Yunnan Province under a joint training program between Vietnam and China, beginning her journey in metallurgical engineering.

PROFESSOR LE THI QUYNH XUAN Kunming University of Science and Technology "At the beginning, the language was a barrier, and the major itself wasn't easy, either."

The challenges didn't defeat her. Instead, they fueled her passion in this field.

She went on to complete her undergraduate, doctoral and postdoctoral studies at the university – and eventually chose to stay on as an educator.

PROFESSOR LE THI QUYNH XUAN Kunming University of Science and Technology "The university has strong strengths in metallurgy, and I've learned so much here. I want to pass on that knowledge to my students, so they can better serve society. Staying here is not only my choice, but also an honor."

Her research focuses on advanced metallurgical technologies, contributing to more efficient and environmentally-friendly industrial processes.

PROFESSOR LE THI QUYNH XUAN Kunming University of Science and Technology "From R&D to equipment and industrial application, we cover the full chain. We use ultrasonic technology to solve problems that traditional methods can't handle."

At just 36, Le has earned multiple patents and top industry awards in China. But her true focus lies in nurturing future talent – from undergraduates to master's and PhD students.

XIANG LIUXIN Student, Kunming University of Science and Technology "I've learned a lot from her, and I hope to follow in her footsteps and become a university teacher. She's a role model for me."

Le's journey reflects a broader trend. As educational ties between China and Vietnam deepen, more students are choosing to study, work and build their futures across borders.

SUN GUANHUA Vice Director, Department of International Cooperation Kunming University of Science and Technology "We are planning to jointly establish an International Institute for Outstanding Engineers with Vietnamese universities. It aims to support national and regional development and train engineering talent."

As a beneficiary of such cooperation, Le says she hopes to play a more active role in advancing it.

PROFESSOR LE THI QUYNH XUAN Kunming University of Science and Technology "I've been here for 18 years, and I already see Yunnan and the university as my second home."

Almost two decades on, Yunnan remains where her story continues to unfold. YJH, CGTN, Kunming, Yunnan Province.