China Fruit Market: Durian shipments from Southeast Asia hit peak season as border clearance cut to 5-day delivery

As the tropical fruit season gets into full swing, markets for imported ASEAN fruit in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region are bustling with activity. Thanks to continuously optimized customs clearance and logistics efficiency at border ports, durians from across Southeast Asia now can reach the shelves of the region's capital, Nanning, within days. Wholesaler Guan Ziwei says current daily arrivals range from 60 to 80 tons, with volumes expected to climb to around 200 tons as the peak season approaches. As supply continues to increase, prices are steadily falling.

GUAN ZIWEI Durian Wholesaler "Output this year is up 30 to 40 percent compared to previous years in Thailand, and the quality is controlled very well. Prices are a bit high right now at the start of the season, but once the volume comes in later, the unit price will come down. We can still make a profit selling at around 56 yuan per kilo."

GUAN CAIXIA Durian Wholesaler "All of our durians come through the Friendship Pass. It's much faster than before. The inspection rate used to be 100 percent, and now it's down to 30, with 70 percent waived through. One day to harvest, fumigate and pack, then it leaves for China the next day. Five days, flat, and it's ready here to sell."