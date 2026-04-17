Zhang Shuai and Ostapenko advance to Stuttgart Open women's doubles semifinals

China's Zhang Shuai and Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko advanced to the women's doubles semifinals at the Stuttgart Open on Thursday, defeating Germany's Laura Siegemund and Russia's Vera Zvonareva 6-4, 6-3.

Teaming up for the first time at this tournament, Zhang and Ostapenko showed strong chemistry throughout the match. Their opponents, champions at the 2022 US Open and 2023 WTA Finals, struggled to impose themselves.

The opening set stayed on serve until 4-4, when Zhang and Ostapenko converted a crucial break in the ninth game, before holding to take the set.

The two veterans carried that momentum into the second, controlling the baseline with Zhang's consistency and Ostapenko's aggressive shotmaking. The pair fended off the opposing duo's comeback attempts, closing out the contest 6-3.

Zhang and Ostapenko will face Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri and the USA's Quinn Gleason in the semifinals.

The win marks Zhang's sixth consecutive doubles victory, as the 37-year-old eyes her fourth doubles title of the season.