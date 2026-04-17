China-Spain Ties: Chinese Ministry of Commerce: Trade, investment cooperation gains momentum after Sánchez visit

China has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening economic ties with Spain following Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's fourth visit to China in four years. China's Ministry of Commerce highlighted steady progress in bilateral economic and trade cooperation. The Ministry said trade between the two countries exceeded 55 billion US dollars in 2025, marking nearly 10 percent year-on-year growth. The structure of trade continues to improve, with a rising share of high-tech and high-value-added products. Two-way investment has also expanded to nearly 11 billion dollars, while cooperation across industries and supply chains continues to deepen. During the visit, the two sides also signed agreements to boost exports and promote sustainable investment.

HE YADONG Spokesperson, China's Ministry of Commerce "On the afternoon of April 14, witnessed by Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, China's Ministry of Commerce and Spain's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Enterprise signed two memorandums of understanding. These include agreements to expand exports to China by leveraging its vast market, as well as to strengthen economic cooperation and promote sustainable investment. Both sides will strengthen policy coordination, deepen industrial and supply chain cooperation, and deliver more mutually beneficial outcomes."