Friday Apr 17, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /China

NDRC plans to unlock China's untapped market potential

2026-04-17 15:07:11chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

With the boosting of domestic demand a key priority during the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) period, China will formulate and release an implementation plan to aid in accomplishing that goal, Wang Changlin, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, said on Friday.

"China's advantages as a super-sized market have not been fully leveraged, and there remains enormous potential for consumption, especially service consumption," Wang said, adding that the country will take further steps to boost consumption in the next phase.

According to the NDRC, China will accelerate the allocation of this year's 755 billion yuan ($110.6 billion) in central government investment funds and 1 trillion yuan in ultra-long special treasury bonds, with most of the funds expected to be in place by the end of June.

Meanwhile, Wang said China will further raise quotas for local government special-purpose bonds earmarked for projects, while speeding up the rollout of new types of policy-backed financial instruments worth 800 billion yuan.

Going forward, the authorities will strengthen policy coordination, keep a package of comprehensive policy measures in the pipeline, and roll them out in a timely manner in response to evolving conditions, Wang added.

 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]