A world in a cup: Cultural event celebrates Yunnan's coffee heritage

China Daily hosted a premier international cultural exchange event on Tuesday at Beijing Foreign Studies University. Themed "From Yunnan to the World: A Blend of Cultures in a Coffee Cup", the gathering utilized coffee as a sensory bridge to share China's stories and foster deeper cross-cultural understanding.

International guests sampled specialty brews from Yunnan, alongside beans from Greece, Costa Rica, Ethiopia, Nicaragua, and Vietnam. Throughout the tasting, attendees shared inspiring narratives of how Yunnan coffee has successfully entered the global market, highlighting the beverage's role as a cultural symbol that facilitates dialogue and mutual learning between civilizations.