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China seeks public opinion on national standard for L2 driver assistance systems

2026-04-16 10:55:13Xinhua Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

A potential buyer (front) experiences a new energy intelligent vehicle at a mall in Chongqing on Jan 7. (SUN KAIFANG/FOR CHINA DAILY)

China is soliciting public opinion regarding a mandatory national standard concerning safety requirements for Level 2 (L2) driver assistance systems in intelligent connected vehicles.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Wednesday that the ministry has completed the drafting of the standard, which is open for feedback from April 16 to 22, 2026.

It underscores that drivers must remain actively engaged in the driving task and introduces measures to prevent misuse.

The proposed effective date of this standard is Jan 1, 2027.

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