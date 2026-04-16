Sculptor remolds clay modeling for new generation

Artisans of the Clay Figure Zhang studio paint on a Year of the Horse sculpture in Tianjin in February. （SUN FANYUE/XINHUA）

The lively small clay figurines created for the Year of the Horse Spring Festival stand out among the traditional large sculptures of figures such as Guan Yu and Confucius at the Tianjin Clay Figure Zhang Studio in Dongli district, Tianjin.

While strictly adhering to traditional craftsmanship, Zhang Yu — a sixth-generation inheritor of Clay Figure Zhang, which was recognized as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2006 — continues to explore new forms of expression.

Clay Figure Zhang is a world-renowned Chinese folk art from Tianjin that specializes in creating remarkably lifelike, hand-painted figurines made from specially treated canal clay. For over 200 years, the craft has been celebrated for its vivid realism, capturing everything from legendary heroes and theater characters to the intricate details of everyday life.

"Preserving authenticity doesn't mean clinging rigidly to the old ways. Our works, though traditional in appearance, must appeal to modern audiences as well," Zhang said.

In his commitment to preservation, Zhang has placed particular importance on staying true to tradition by strictly adhering to time-honored processes. He explained that creating a single clay figurine involves the complete experience of three major stages, which are sculpting, painting and firing, comprising a total of 18 meticulous steps.

The clay used is sourced from Tianjin's South Grand Canal, carefully selected and left to air-dry naturally for three years, then repeatedly kneaded to ensure optimal adhesiveness and breathability.

Crafting a figure begins with building its framework, layering clay incrementally, refining its contours and paying significant attention to intricate details like ears, which demand considerable practice to achieve precision.

Zhang attributes Clay Figure Zhang's enduring popularity across different periods to its strong connections to everyday life.

"The essence of creation lies in the life of common people or the portrayal of characters from the theater. Traditional culture is not an abstract concept — it's something that flows naturally in everyday life," he said.

Zhang Yu refines a Spring Festival-themed sculpture in February. (Photo provided to China Daily)