China showcases drone innovation as Canton Fair adds new zones

China's Canton Fair has for the first time introduced dedicated exhibition zones for drones, highlighting the rapid development of the country's low-altitude economy and the growing role of unmanned aerial vehicles in global trade.

The 139th China Import and Export Fair, which opened on Wednesday in Guangzhou, features newly established zones for commercial drones and agricultural drones, reflecting a broader push toward innovation-driven and green development.

The debut of drone exhibition zones brings together a wide range of products, from aerial photography drones to agricultural spraying systems, offering a comprehensive view of China's drone industry ecosystem.

At the core of this display are advances in key technologies, including flight control systems, communication and navigation, artificial intelligence-based obstacle avoidance and new energy power systems.

Beyond technical breakthroughs, the exhibition highlights how drones are increasingly embedded in real-world scenarios.

Consumer drones are now widely used in tourism photography, live broadcasting and immersive experiences, while also playing a growing role in emergency lighting, communication relay and disaster response.

Meanwhile, agricultural drones are transforming farming practices. Equipped with precision spraying, seeding and fertilization capabilities, they are helping improve efficiency and reduce labor intensity, particularly in complex terrains such as mountainous farmland.

By creating a platform that combines product display, scenario demonstration and trade matchmaking, the fair is helping connect Chinese manufacturers with global buyers, accelerating the commercialization of drone technologies.

The fair will run in three phases until May 5.