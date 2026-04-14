China unveils key composite module for reusable spacecraft

China has unveiled a composite propulsion module for reusable spacecraft, marking a significant advance in the country's capability to manufacture large-scale composite structures for space applications, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).

Measuring 5 meters in diameter, the module was developed by the First Academy of CASC and was delivered on Saturday. It is the largest integrated composite structure of its kind for reusable launch vehicles in China's aerospace sector.

The propulsion module features a composite material usage rate of over 60%. Its lightweight structural panels are designed to withstand axial loads of up to 1,000 tonnes, while incorporating adaptive interface capabilities.

The first prototype was completed within seven months, from initial design to final delivery, CASC said.