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Japan SDF officer in embassy intrusion re-arrested over weapons possession

2026-04-14 16:41:42Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A Japanese Self-Defense Forces member who previously forced his way into the Chinese Embassy in Japan has been re-arrested on suspicion of weapons possession, Kyodo News reported Tuesday.

Kodai Murata, a 23-year-old Ground Self-Defense Force second lieutenant, scaled a barbed-wire wall and broke into the embassy compound on March 24 while carrying an 18-centimeter blade, vowing to kill Chinese diplomatic personnel "in the name of god."

He was initially arrested on suspicion of illegal trespassing.

The latest arrest adds a further charge related to weapons possession under Japan's firearms and swords control law.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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