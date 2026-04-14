Spain's PM Sánchez calls for 'clear-eyed understanding' of China

Visiting the Chinese capital, Beijing, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez delivered a speech at Tsinghua University on Monday, urging the international community to develop a more accurate and balanced understanding of China.

In his remarks, Sánchez referenced the story of Matteo Ricci to highlight the importance of perspective. He noted that when Ricci first arrived in China, the world map he introduced was centered on Europe, placing Asia at the margins and reflecting a clear bias. More than 400 years later, Sánchez said, some still view China and the world through similarly distorted lenses.

He warned against interpreting today's global dynamics through a "zero-sum" mindset, where one country's growth is seen as another's loss. He said that this view is not only mistaken but also dangerous, adding that it holds us back, traps us in the past, and limits the possibilities of the future.

Sánchez emphasized that the world today is increasingly multipolar and reaffirmed Spain's commitment to multilateralism. He called for cooperation based on mutual respect and for managing differences constructively.

Rejecting claims that multilateral systems are outdated, Sánchez said global governance mechanisms, effective in the 20th century, are now more necessary than ever.

He said that a multipolar world requires strong multilateral frameworks, not to impose a single viewpoint, but to turn diversity of perspectives into a shared strength.

He added that rather than eliminating differences, countries should seek common ground while respecting diversity and pursuing peaceful coexistence. He said that if Spain, Europe and China have prospered together in the past, there is no reason we cannot do so again.