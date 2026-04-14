China's Foreign Ministry: US blockade of Iran ports risks escalating tensions

China said on Tuesday that U.S. actions to block the Strait of Hormuz would only intensify tensions and undermine a fragile ceasefire.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to the reported blockade.

Guo said that at a time when relevant parties have already reached a temporary ceasefire arrangement, the U.S. move to increase military deployments and carry out targeted blockade operations would escalate contradictions and heighten tensions.

He added that such actions would undermine the already fragile ceasefire and further jeopardize the safety of navigation in the strait, calling them dangerous and irresponsible.

Guo said China believes that only a comprehensive ceasefire can fundamentally create conditions for easing tensions in the strait.

China urged all parties to abide by the ceasefire arrangement, focus on dialogue and negotiations, take concrete actions to de-escalate the situation and restore normal passage through the strait as soon as possible.

After peace talks with Iran failed to reach a deal, Trump on Sunday said in a post on Truth Social that the U.S. Navy would "immediately" begin a blockade of ships entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. force began implementing the blockade on Monday at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (1400 GMT).