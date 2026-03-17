China's retail sales up 2.8% in first two months, NBS says

The total retail sales of consumer goods climbed 2.8% year on year in the first two months of 2026, China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced on Monday.
The total retail sales of consumer goods climbed 2.8% year on year in the first two months of 2026, China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced on Monday.
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