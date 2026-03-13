China sends two test satellites into orbit

(ECNS) - China successfully launched two experimental satellites aboard a Long March 2D rocket early on Friday from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center.

China successfully launches two experimental satellites aboard a Long March 2D rocket. ( Photo: Zha Jianxiang/ China News Service)

The satellites, designated Shiyan-30 03 and 04, were launched at 6:33 a.m. Beijing time and entered their planned orbit. The satellites will mainly be used for Earth observation technology experiments and verification.

The launch marked the 632nd flight mission of the Long March series of carrier rockets.

(By Zhang Jiahao)