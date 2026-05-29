Jilin union builds space capsule rest stop for Changchun airport drivers

The Sijia Station at Changchun Longjia International Airport in Changchun, Jilin province. (Photo by Shi Qiangyu/ China Daily)

At the outdoor parking lot of the Changchun Longjia International Airport in Changchun, Jilin province, four space capsule-style buildings have become a popular destination for rideshare and taxi drivers.

The buildings, named Sijia Station, were constructed by the General Trade Union of Jilin province to provide catering, rest, reading, charging, and medical care to the drivers.

Since its opening in October 2025, the station has served approximately 675,000 drivers.

Inside one of the buildings is a buffet offering several dishes with unlimited rice for just 13 yuan ($1.9).

"The food is cheap and delicious, which is welcomed by drivers like me," said Liu Long, a Didi rideshare driver with nine years of experience. "I come to the airport about 20 times a month to pick up and drop off customers. Since the station was established, the various difficulties we faced while waiting for jobs at the airport have been resolved."

In July 2025, Jilin Civil Aviation Airport Group conducted a survey among drivers in the parking lot. They asked drivers about their experiences with waiting for passengers, meal options, restroom accessibility, and rest facilities. The feedback revealed significant challenges: expensive and inconvenient dining options, distant restrooms, and a lack of resting places.

The group and the union then conducted a second survey about the idea of creating a dedicated driver station at the airport, with a detailed questionnaire to gather opinions on what drivers wanted from such a station.

With over 1,000 valid responses, a clear picture of the station's design emerged.

To implement the vision quickly, with high quality and cost-effectiveness, the union chose the modular, integrated building with a modern design, factory pre-fabrication, and on-site assembly, which could be operational with water and electricity.

The union and the airport worked together to make the project a reality. Just 60 days later, the station was unveiled on Oct 28.

The station consists of four white buildings arranged in an L-shape. Two rest cabins are equipped with dining areas, rest areas, and reading corners, along with vending machines, chargers, blood pressure monitors, and first-aid kits. An independent sanitation and shower cabin is available for drivers, and a self-service car wash cabin is available for their vehicles.

The station handles over 3,200 service interactions daily, with about 3,700 vehicles entering and exiting the airport each day.

As summer approaches, additional sunshades were added outside the station.