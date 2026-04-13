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China's consumer market captivates global brands

2026-04-13 09:01:16China Daily Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download
A staff member adjusts a humanoid robot during final preparations for the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, Hainan province, on Saturday. (LUO YUNFEI/CHINA NEWS SERVICE)

China's consumer market is gaining fresh momentum from an explosion of new business formats and consumption scenarios as well as a robust policy push, and the dynamism is prompting global companies to position themselves for a stake in what they see as one of the world's most significant sources of future growth, analysts and executives said.

Their remarks came ahead of the six-day China International Consumer Products Expo — one of Beijing's initiatives to shore up consumer spending — that opens on Monday in Hainan province, as policymakers place boosting consumption at the top of China's economic agenda for this year and beyond.

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