CIIE Stories | Possibility in every drop for a Danish company

At the China headquarters of Grundfos, a Danish provider of pumps and water solutions, a photo wall captures the deep bond between the company and the China International Import Expo (CIIE) over the years.

As a "regular attendee" of the CIIE, Grundfos shares a unique "triple relationship" with the expo. First, as an exhibitor, it showcases cutting-edge green and intelligent solutions for pumps and water treatment. Second, as an equipment supplier, it ensures the efficient operation of the HVAC systems within the CIIE venue. Lastly, Grundfos has transitioned from being just an exhibitor to an investor, continuously increasing its investment in China.

Please watch this episode of “CIIE Stories” to hear firsthand insights from Bent Jensen, Divisional CEO of Commercial Building Services and Group EVP of Grundfos, and John Markmann, President of Grundfos China.