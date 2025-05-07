LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Business

Nvidia CEO says China AI market to hit $50 bln, missing it would be 'tremendous loss': media

2025-05-07 14:21:19Global Times Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Tuesday local time that China's artificial intelligence market will likely reach about $50 billion in the next two to three years, and that missing out on it would be a "tremendous loss," the CNBC reported.

Huang said being able to sell into China would bring back revenue, taxes, and "create lots of jobs here in the United States." "We just have to stay agile," Huang told CNBC in an interview.

In late April, Huang said at a tech conference in Washington, D.C., that China is "not behind" the U.S. in artificial intelligence, and called the race in AI development a "long-term, infinite race," according to the CNBC.

His remarks came against the backdrop of the restrictions from the U.S. government on shipments of Nvidia's H20 chips to China without a license. 

On April 15, the U.S. Commerce Department announced new export licensing requirements for Nvidia's H20, AMD's MI308 AI chips, and their equivalents destined for China.

Nvidia said it would take a $5.5 billion quarterly charge due to the restriction, the strongest sign so far that the company's historic growth could be slowed because of the U.S.-China trade tensions, according to CNBC.

Shares of Nvidia are down about 15 percent so far this year after almost tripling in 2023, the CNBC said.

Huang recently wrapped up his second visit to Beijing in three months.

During his visit to Beijing on April 17, Huang stated that the U.S. government's tightening of chip export controls has already had a significant impact on Nvidia's business. He was received by Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2025 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]