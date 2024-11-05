China appeals to WTO over EU's final ruling on Chinese EVs

The Ministry of Commerce said on Monday that China appealed to the World Trade Organization against the European Union's final ruling to impose countervailing measures on China-made electric vehicles.

This complaint follows China's earlier appeal to the WTO regarding the EU's preliminary anti-subsidy measures on Chinese EVs.

China strongly opposes the EU's final decision to impose high countervailing duties on Chinese-made EVs, despite widespread objections from multiple stakeholders, including EU member states, industries and the public, said the ministry's spokesperson in an online statement.

To protect the interests of the EV industry and promote global cooperation on green transformation, China appealed to the WTO dispute settlement mechanism regarding this matter on Monday.

The EU's final ruling lacks both factual and legal justification and violates the rules of the WTO. The spokesperson added that it is an abuse of trade remedy measures and a practice of trade protectionism in the name of countervailing.

China has urged the EU to reconsider its actions, promptly correct its non-compliant practices and work together to safeguard the stability of the global EV industry and supply chains, along with the broader economic and trade cooperation between China and the EU.