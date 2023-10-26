Pharma companies looking forward to CIIE

The booth of Sanofi. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

Multinational pharmaceutical companies said they have high expectations for this year's China International Import Expo, which will be held in Shanghai from Nov 5 to 10, and will bring their latest innovations to support the event.

United States-based Edwards Lifesciences, for example, will showcase its SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA transcatheter heart valve in China for the first time. Combining the company's breakthrough RESILIA tissue technology with the industry-leading SAPIEN 3 Ultra transcatheter heart valve, this product is currently the only transcatheter heart valve with dry tissue storage in the world.

Multiple surgical structural heart valve products combing breakthrough RESILIA tissue technology will also be among the key exhibits at the company's booth.

At the booth of Sanofi, the indication of Dupixent for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) will be given its world debut. Dupixent was first exhibited during the inaugural CIIE in 2018.

Dupixent is the first and only targeted biological agent approved for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, a common immunoinflammatory disease characterized by chronic itching and skin injuries, and covers all age groups.

The company said that the medicine showed good results in Phase-III clinical research, and was found to improve lung function and quality of life for COPD patients.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca will exhibit innovative therapies as well as showcase its substantial investments in promoting local innovation. The company is scheduled to ink collaborations with several local enterprises to jointly develop new drugs, perform research in innovative therapies and help Chinese enterprises go global.

Taking advantage of AstraZeneca's international experiences, the company has already led Chinese companies to Brazil and the Middle East for exchanges and cooperation so far this year, said Leon Wang, executive vice-president of AstraZeneca.

"The CIIE is a pioneering initiative by China that benefits the whole world through the development of China's economy," said Wang.

"It's also an important platform for companies like us to communicate, cooperate and sign contracts with local Chinese governments at different levels, especially those located in major economic belts."