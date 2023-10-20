JD announces pre-sale for Singles Day shopping carnival

Chinese e-commerce giant JD said it will kick off the pre-sale for this year's Singles Day shopping carnival at 8 pm on Oct 23, one week earlier than in previous years, and offer steep discounts and shopping coupons on over 800 million products.

The number of merchants that will participate in the promotional gala increased by 1.5 times compared with the same period last year, JD said. More than 500 million new commodities will be provided to consumers during the shopping spree.

Xin Lijun, CEO of JD retail, said JD sticks to the low-price strategy, while promising to provide premium products and guarantee the quality of services.

The company launched a subsidy campaign worth 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) in early March to compete against online discounter Pinduoduo.