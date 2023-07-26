Hanfu sales gaining popularity via livestreaming

A girl showcases a hanfuoutfit at a hanfuresearch and development industrial center at Daiji town of Caoxian county, Heze, Shandong province. (Photo by Zhao Ruixue/chinadaily.com.cn)

At an e-commerce industrial park in Daiji town of Caoxian county, Shandong province on Tuesday, a girl was using a livestreaming platform to promote hanfu— traditional Chinese clothing.

The hanfuoutfits she promotes are selling like hot cakes, said Zheng Tao, manager of a hanfucompany in the park.

During the past one and a half months, the company has sold more than 7,000 outfits of the hanfushe promotes, he said.

"We saw a substantial growth in hanfusales during the first half of this year," said Zheng.

Zheng was echoed by Meng Xiaoxia who is responsible for designing hanfufor another company in the town.

"In particular, the horse face skirt has seen a big growth in sales during the first half of this year," said Meng.

"The well-developed industrial chain for hanfuin this town laid a strong foundation for the sales growth," Meng added.

Daiji town has formed a complete chain for developing the hanfuindustry, covering research and development, design and production, copyright protection, cutting and printing, embroidery printing, accessories, exhibition, network marketing and after-sales service, said Li Tao, Party secretary of Daiji.

Over 30 percent of hanfusold via the e-commerce platforms in China are from Daiji. Meanwhile, the town shares 70 percent of performing clothing sold via the e-commerce platforms in China, according to the town government.