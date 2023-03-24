China, Germany shining examples of globalization and friendship

A Volkswagen employee works on an assembly line in Chengdu, Sichuan province, in December. (WANG QIN/FOR CHINA DAILY)

With their mutually complementary economic advantages, there is no so-called dependence of one side on the other between China and Germany, Shu Jueting, a spokeswoman of the Ministry of Commerce, said on Thursday.

"The close economic ties between China and Germany result from the development of globalization and work of market forces," she said at a news conference.

"Against the background of the complex and ever-changing international situation and difficulties with world economic recovery, all parties should promote pragmatic cooperation with an open mind and expand common interests, to achieve mutually beneficial, win-win results," she added.

"China is willing to work with all parties, including Germany, to promote the healthy and sustainable development of economic and trade relations, safeguard the stability of the global industrial and supply chains, and inject more stability and certainty into the world's economic growth," she said.

Data from the ministry showed that China has been Germany's largest trading partner for seven consecutive years, and Germany has remained China's largest trading partner in Europe for 48 consecutive years.