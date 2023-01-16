South China city sees first 2023 China-Europe freight-train trip to Moscow

A freight train carrying China-made construction machinery left the city of Liuzhou in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Sunday heading for Moscow, marking the first 2023 trip of the Liuzhou-Moscow freight train service.

Since the launch of the Liuzhou-Moscow direct train service on May 18, 2021, Guangxi has seen 20 train trips on this route, transporting about 2,000 containers of construction machinery, according to the China Railway Nanning Group.

The machinery and equipment on the train Sunday were mainly exported by Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd., a Liuzhou-headquartered machinery manufacturer. The cargo included motor graders, loaders and road rollers.

"In 2022, the export value of our products sent through the China-Europe freight train service exceeded 270 million yuan (about 40.3 million U.S. dollars), a substantial increase compared with 2021," said Li Kailiang, an international business director of the company.