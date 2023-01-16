LINE

A race against time in east China's Jiangxi Province

Medical staff were busy treating patients on Sunday at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the emergency department of the Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province.

Once a medical worker is on duty, there is little time for them to rest except for meal times. In addition, physicians at the emergency department will participate in remote consultations.

The number of patients in the emergency department of the hospital has increased recently, and the hospital has assigned various resources to support the department to ensure timely treatment.

