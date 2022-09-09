LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Business

China automobile sector maintains rapid growth momentum

2022-09-09 19:22:27Xinhua Editor : Hao Yunhui ECNS App Download

China's automobile industry continued to see robust growth in production and sales in August despite COVID-19 outbreaks, industrial data showed Friday.

The world's largest automobile market produced 2.4 million units of automobiles and sold 2.38 million units last month, rising 38.3 percent and 32.1 percent year on year respectively, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed.

In the first eight months of this year, the automobile output reached 16.97 million units, up 4.8 percent year on year. Automobile sales totaled 16.86 million units, rising 1.7 percent compared with the same period of 2021.

The association expected that the steady growth trend of the automobile industry might continue.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]