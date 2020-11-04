China's high-quality development in the eyes of foreign firms to CIIE

Mascots of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) are seen at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), a main venue for the 3rd CIIE, in Shanghai, on Nov 2, 2020. (Photo/Xinhua)

Many foreign firms have brought newest products and services to the 3rd China International Import Expo in line with China's pursuit of high-quality development.

This year, Japan's Mitsubishi Electric Corporation will feature the theme "New infrastructure, New power, New future" at the 3rd CIIE, slated to take place in Shanghai from Nov 5 to 10. The corporation's exhibits include smart and green technologies and products, such as a robot that performs tea ceremonies.

"The Chinese government has stressed the importance of developing new infrastructure such as 5G networks and data centers," said Tomizawa Katsuyuki, corporate executive of Mitsubishi and its chief representative in China. He stressed that investment in new infrastructure would not only drive China's high-quality development in the long run but also inject impetus for economic growth and stable employment amid the COVID-19 epidemic in the short term.

He was confident that China's pursuit of high-quality development would also be an anchor to the development of the world's economy, as the country continuously opens up and offers a massive market.

"The 3rd CIIE is a perfect example of China's commitment to broader opening-up," said Tomizawa Katsuyuki.

German technology enterprise ZEISS is showcasing its innovative optical technology that supports epidemic prevention research and practical initiatives to promote the development of eye health.

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche has an exhibition area of 950 square meters, of which anti-epidemic products and services take up an area of 150 square meters.

Despite the impact from COVID-19, China's economy remained stable, with the implementation of digital measures, according to Severin Schwan, chief executive of Roche. He added that digital resources have become a key engine driving economic and social development following the epidemic and a long-term driving factor for better healthcare.

Shanghai, where the CIIE takes place, is playing a leading role in the digital transformation and upgrading of China's healthcare industry, according to Schwan.

"The city has launched policies and formed mechanisms for the openness of public health data," said Schwan, adding that Roche is willing to do its best to share its digital practical experience in the world with Shanghai and China at large and fully support the country's digital transformation and medical health-related industries.

While witnessing and participating in China's path towards high-quality development, many foreign firms are also drawing inspiration from China.

ZEISS will display its product information and exhibition booth online in an attempt to communicate with people who cannot make it to the site of the CIIE this year, said Liu Yonghua, vice-president of medical technology, ZEISS China.

"China's prosperous and open market, complete supply chain, transnational railway hubs, world-class ports, and good infrastructure are all important drivers for ZEISS development in China," Liu said.