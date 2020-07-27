CIIE exhibitors set up special committee on public health, epidemic control

The exhibitors' association of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) announced Sunday to set up some special committees, including one for public health and epidemic prevention.

The establishment of the public health and epidemic prevention committee was particularly important amid the current fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, as the exhibitors believed.

The third CIIE, scheduled to open in early November in Shanghai, will designate for the first time a public health and epidemic prevention exhibition area. Nearly 50 companies have signed up for the exhibition.

On the same day, 35 member enterprises signed a memorandum on long-term participation in the CIIE.

The exhibitors' association was established on the initiative of the exhibitors during the first CIIE held in 2018. It currently has 142 member enterprises from 23 countries and regions.

The CIIE is the first dedicated import exhibition in the world and has seen fruitful outcomes in the past two editions.