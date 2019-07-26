Probe says FedEx's 'mishandling' of Huawei packages 'does not match with facts'

U.S. package delivery company FedEx's claim that it“mishandled” packages sent by Huawei "does not match with facts," said the State Post Bureau on Friday after more than month-long investigation. The probe looked into FedEx's handling of several packages sent by Huawei destined for its addresses in Asia, but ended up in the United States.

FedEx is also suspected of attempting to stall the delivery of over 100 parcels sent by Huawei from entering China, said the statement.

Investigators also found evidence that FedEx violated laws and regulations. Chinese authorities said the investigation work will continue in a comprehensive, objective and fair basis.