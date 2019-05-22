China's 'big three' State-run airlines ask Boeing for compensation

Air China, the country's leading carrier, has formally requested compensation from Boeing Co for the grounding of its 15 737 MAX aircraft and delayed deliveries of future planes, the company said Wednesday.

China Southern Airlines, another of China's "big three" State-run carriers, has also officially asked the US aircraft-maker for compensation involving its 24 grounded MAX aircraft and postponed deliveries of such planes, CCTV reported the same day.

Shanghai-based China Eastern Airlines had already sought compensation from Boeing for incurring considerable losses after the grounding of the 737 MAX aircraft following two major crashes, according to a previous China Daily report citing People's Daily.

The carrier filed a claim against Boeing for the losses caused by 14 suspensions of 737 MAX aircraft since March 11 and delayed delivery of the models it had booked earlier, the report said.