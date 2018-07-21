Investment, financing in Chinese internet firms surge in Q2: report

China's internet sector received about 27.6 billion U.S. dollars in the second quarter of 2018, up 72.5 percent year-on-year, according to a report released Friday.

The number of internet companies receiving investment and financing in Q2 reached 727, up 87.4 percent year-on-year, said the report by China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.

Areas receiving the most investment were internet finance, enterprise service, e-commerce and online education, with 131, 100, 89 and 72 investment cases respectively.

Internet financing companies received 16.2 billion U.S. dollars during the period, accounting for nearly 60% of the total investment.