LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Business

Investment, financing in Chinese internet firms surge in Q2: report

1
2018-07-21 14:18:32Xinhua Editor : Zhang Shiyu ECNS App Download

China's internet sector received about 27.6 billion U.S. dollars in the second quarter of 2018, up 72.5 percent year-on-year, according to a report released Friday.

The number of internet companies receiving investment and financing in Q2 reached 727, up 87.4 percent year-on-year, said the report by China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.

Areas receiving the most investment were internet finance, enterprise service, e-commerce and online education, with 131, 100, 89 and 72 investment cases respectively.

Internet financing companies received 16.2 billion U.S. dollars during the period, accounting for nearly 60% of the total investment.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.