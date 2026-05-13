UN expands Nairobi hub to boost Global South representation

The United Nations on Monday commenced construction of a new state-of-the-art conference complex at its Nairobi headquarters, a landmark $340 million investment expected to transform the Kenyan capital into one of the organization's largest diplomatic hubs and deepen Africa's role in global decision-making.

The redevelopment, which includes a new 1,600-seat assembly hall and climate-resilient office buildings, comes as the UN seeks to bring multilateral engagement closer to regions increasingly shaping global conversations on climate action, sustainable development and peacebuilding.

Unveiled by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Kenyan President William Ruto in Nairobi, the project will expand conference capacity from 2,000 to 9,000 delegates and increase meeting rooms from 14 to 30, positioning Nairobi among the UN's largest global conference centers.

Speaking during the ground-breaking ceremony, Guterres described Nairobi as an increasingly important pillar of the UN system and a symbol of a changing global order.

"Nairobi is neither a satellite nor an outpost. It is a pillar — the only United Nations headquarters in Africa and in the Global South," he said.

He said the expansion reflects the organization's commitment to making global governance more representative and responsive to the realities of developing countries. "Africa is a driver of solutions, a source of innovation, and a voice of moral clarity in our shared pursuit of peace and security, sustainable development, and human rights," Guterres said.

The secretary-general also noted that Nairobi has become an increasingly strategic and cost-effective location for UN operations, saying the organization plans to relocate more functions to the Kenyan capital as part of broader reforms aimed at improving efficiency and reducing cost of operations.

Upon completion, the project is expected to elevate Nairobi into the UN's third-largest duty station after New York and Geneva, ahead of Vienna in conferencing scale.

The new facilities are designed around sustainability and accessibility, with the completed office blocks already operating as the UN's first net-zero buildings powered by on-site solar energy. The wider complex is expected to achieve energy neutrality by 2029.

The project also comes as Nairobi continues to position itself as a regional hub for diplomacy, climate policy and international development.

President Ruto said the project reinforces Nairobi's growing importance as a center for international cooperation and diplomacy at a time when multilateral institutions are facing increasing pressure from geopolitical divisions and economic inequalities.

"As the only UN headquarters in the Global South, Nairobi stands as a powerful symbol that the United Nations truly belongs to all the peoples of the world," Ruto said.

He said Kenya would continue investing in infrastructure to support the UN's expanding presence, including road networks, water systems, security and environmental restoration projects across Nairobi.

The UN complex in Nairobi currently hosts more than 70 UN agencies, funds and programs, with more than 4,000 personnel based at the compound and nearly 6,000 UN staff working across Kenya.

William McDonnell, permanent representative of Barbados to the United Nations in Kenya, said the expansion would help create a more inclusive platform for countries from the Global South and smaller nations often underrepresented in global negotiations.

He said the new complex would provide member states with a modern and fully accessible venue comparable to UN facilities in New York, Geneva and Vienna, while also reflecting Africa's growing role in shaping solutions to global challenges.

"With the development of this campus and conferencing facility, this trend should — and hopefully will — change," he said, referring to the underrepresentation of smaller nations in global negotiations.

Musalia Mudavadi, Kenya's prime cabinet secretary and cabinet secretary for foreign and diaspora affairs, said the project reflects Kenya's long-standing support for multilateralism and Africa's growing importance within the UN system.

"Kenya remains committed to working closely with all member states and the leadership of the United Nations to ensure that the UN system becomes more efficient, effective, responsive, and impactful in improving the lives of all people, especially the most vulnerable populations," Mudavadi said.