U.S. forces to begin blockading ships entering or exiting Iranian ports on Monday

U.S. forces will begin implementing a blockade of "all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports" on Monday at 10 a.m. Eastern Time, U.S. Central Command said in a statement Sunday.

A demonstrator holds a placard in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on April 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

The blockade, in accordance with U.S. President Donald Trump's proclamation, will be enforced "impartially" against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, according to the statement, which was posted on social media platform X.

U.S. Central Command forces "will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports," it added.

The statement came a few hours after Trump announced on Truth Social that the U.S. Navy would begin blocking ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said that the United States and allied countries would deploy minesweepers to the strait to clear sea mines and secure shipping lanes.

After Trump's statement on Strait of Hormuz naval blockade, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy Command warned Sunday that any "wrong move" in the Strait of Hormuz would trap its enemies in "deadly whirlpools."