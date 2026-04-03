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UN chief urges end to Iran conflict, warns world on edge of wider war

2026-04-03 09:33:11CGTN Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

The UN secretary-general on Thursday called on the U.S. and Israel to stop attacking Iran and for Iran to stop attacking its neighbors.

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