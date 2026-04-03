UN chief urges end to Iran conflict, warns world on edge of wider war

The UN secretary-general on Thursday called on the U.S. and Israel to stop attacking Iran and for Iran to stop attacking its neighbors.
The UN secretary-general on Thursday called on the U.S. and Israel to stop attacking Iran and for Iran to stop attacking its neighbors.
China urges ceasing military operations following U.S. threat to hit Iran 'extremely hard'2026-04-03
8 killed, 95 wounded in U.S.-Israeli attacks on bridge in N. Iran2026-04-03
Iran assures safe passage for Philippine ships through Strait of Hormuz2026-04-03