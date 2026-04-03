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UN chief renews call for US, Israel to stop war against Iran

2026-04-03 09:33:04CGTN Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday reiterated his call for the United States and Israel to stop the war against Iran, and for Iran to stop attacking its neighbors.

"My message is clear. To the United States and Israel, it is high time to stop the war that is inflicting immense human suffering and already triggering devastating economic consequences. To Iran, to stop attacking its neighbors," the UN chief said in remarks to the press.

"The Middle East crisis has lurched into its second month," with the scale of devastation, indiscriminate attacks, and targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure growing, he said.

Noting that the conflict is already being felt everywhere, Guterres warned that the world is on the edge of a wider war that would engulf the whole Middle East with dramatic impacts around the globe.

He said diplomatic efforts are underway to find a peaceful path forward, which "deserve the space and support to succeed – anchored firmly in international law, including the UN Charter."

"Disputes must be settled peacefully. The sovereignty and territorial integrity of all Member States must be respected. Civilians and civilian infrastructure, including nuclear installations, must be respected and protected. And freedom of navigation must be upheld," he said.

"We must find a peaceful way out," the secretary-general said, adding that "conflicts do not end on their own. They end when leaders choose dialogue over destruction."

 
 

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