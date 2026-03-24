Xi congratulates Thongloun on re-election as president of Laos

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, extended on Monday congratulations to Thongloun Sisoulith on his re-election as president of Laos.

In his message, Xi noted that China and Laos are friendly socialist neighbors with a shared future. The two sides have always supported each other with sincerity and mutual assistance, and firmly backed each other on issues involving their respective core interests and major concerns, reflecting their profound friendship of "comrades plus brothers," he said.

The year 2026 marks the 65th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations as well as the Year of China-Laos Friendship, Xi said, adding that the two sides will hold a series of events of celebration to inject impetus into deepening the friendship between the two peoples.

Noting that this year marks the beginning of China's 15th Five-Year Plan and Laos' 10th five-year socio-economic development plan, Xi said both countries are at a critical stage of development and revitalization, and their mutually beneficial cooperation is expected to usher in broader prospects.

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of relations between the two parties and the two countries, and is ready to work with Thongloun, also general secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, to draw a new blueprint for comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries and advance the building of a China-Laos community with a shared future to a higher level, so as to better benefit the two peoples and further contribute to regional peace and development.

Also on Monday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang sent a congratulatory message to Sonexay Siphandone on his re-election as prime minister of Laos.

Li said he is ready to work with Sonexay in jointly promoting exchanges and cooperation between the two sides' departments and localities, and advancing the building of the China-Laos community with a shared future for greater achievements.