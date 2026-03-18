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Republic of the Congo President Sassou Nguesso wins re-election, state TV reports

2026-03-18 09:27:24CGTN Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

The Republic of the Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso has been re-elected with 94.82 percent of the vote, state television said on Tuesday, extending his nearly 42 years in power.

Diplomats and political analysts had expected an easy victory for Sassou, 82, who was running against six challengers, in an election whose run-up was tightly controlled by the ruling Congolese Labour Party.

State television reported a voter turnout of 84.65 percent.

Defeated candidates have five days to file a challenge, and the Constitutional Court has 15 days to examine any challenges before publishing final results.

 
 

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