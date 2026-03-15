Vietnam opens polls for 16th NA, local council elections

Vietnam opened polls on Sunday to elect deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) and members of People's Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Polling stations nationwide opened at 7 am local time and will close at 7 pm, with nearly 79 million voters expected to cast their ballots at 72,195 polling stations across the country.

Voters will elect 500 deputies to the 16th NA from 864 candidates, while also voting for members of People's Councils at the commune and provincial levels.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man noted that election results must be announced no later than March 25, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Vietnam's 16th National Assembly is projected to convene its first session starting on April 6, 2026.