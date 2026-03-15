China releases full text of NPC Standing Committee work report

The full text of the report on the work of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) was released via Xinhua News Agency on Sunday.

The report, delivered by Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, was approved on March 12 at the fourth session of the 14th NPC.

The report reviews the NPC Standing Committee's work over the past year in six aspects:

-- The NPC Standing Committee strengthened the implementation of the Constitution and enhanced compliance oversight, ensuring the unity of the rule of law;

-- The NPC Standing Committee enhanced legislative work, serving and supporting reform and development through high-quality legislation;

-- The NPC Standing Committee exercised oversight responsibilities, fulfilling the NPC's vital role in the Party and state oversight system;

-- The NPC Standing Committee advanced and expanded work related to deputies, helping them better play their role;

-- The NPC Standing Committee leveraged the unique features and strengths of the NPC in conducting foreign exchanges to contribute to the country's overall diplomatic agenda;

-- The NPC Standing Committee undertook extensive self-improvement efforts, continuously enhancing competence and performance in fulfilling duties in accordance with the law.

The report lays out the NPC Standing Committee's main tasks for the coming year as follows:

-- Promoting comprehensive implementation of the Constitution;

-- Improving the socialist legal system with Chinese characteristics;

-- Enhancing the targeting and effectiveness of oversight;

-- Supporting deputies in the lawful performance of their duties;

-- Pursuing vigorous international engagement;

-- Fulfilling the four-fold role.

Full text: Report on work of NPC Standing Committee